Chuwi UBook X Windows tablet launches August 8th from $399

The Chuwi UBook X Windows tablet is now available to preorder and its creators Chuwi are offering a free keyboard case with anyone that does before the tablets launch just over a week’s time on August 8th 2020. The Windows tablet is equipped with a 12 inch IPS screen offering users a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and 340 nits. “The screen adopts a 3:2 aspect ratio in order to bring wider vision and increase the vertical space of the screen, which can open up more text and content so that productivity is more efficient.”

The Chuwi UBook X is constructed from lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy and weighs only 780g and measures just 9mm thick. The UBook X is powered by an Intel Gemini Lake N4100 low-power processor, 4 cores and 4 threads, Turbo frequency 2.4GHz supported by 8GB of RAm and fitted with a 256GB SSD for storage.

The Windows tablet also supports the HiPen H6 offering 4096 levels of pressure, providing users with a “delicate and accurate experience for writing and drawing and is also a powerful assistant for recording class notes and document annotations” says Chuwi.

More details and full specifications as well as pre-ordering options and delivery jump over to the official Chuwi website by following the link below.

Source : Chuwi

