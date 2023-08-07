Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet specifications, pricing and in boxing

Samsung has unveiled its latest premium tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is now available for pre-order at a retail price of $1200. This high-end tablet is available in two elegant colors: beige and graphite, and comes in three configurations: 256GB storage with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage (with a free upgrade during the pre-order phase), and a whopping 1TB with 16GB RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a marvel of design and engineering, boasting a super thin profile of just 5.5 millimeters. This makes it incredibly portable, perfect for on-the-go use. The tablet comes with an array of accessories including an S Pen, a USB type-c to type-c charging cable, a SIM ejection tool for the micro SD card slot, and some paperwork.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet features a new camera design at the top, consistent with Samsung’s other camera arrays. The S Pen slot has been subtly grayed out to match the actual color of the tablet. The tablet is equipped with a power button, volume rockers, two mics, a micro SD card slot, four speakers, a type c Port capable of 45 Watts super fast charging, connector pins and connection points for keyboards and accessories.

One of the most significant upgrades in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which significantly improves battery life. The tablet also boasts a standard lens and a wide-angle lens on the back, and a dual lens setup on the front. It can film in up to 4K 30 on both the rear and front cameras.

The S9 Ultra tablet sports a 14.6 inch display, the same as the Tab S8 Ultra, but with less screen flickering. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has an updated GPU, the Adreno 740. The tablet also features a fingerprint sensor and face recognition for quick access.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a more “ultra” version of the previous Tab S8 Ultra, with improved battery life and a few quality of life enhancements. It is expected to replace the Tab S8 Ultra in daily use due to its extra battery life. Samsung is even offering a trade-in deal where the Tab S8 Ultra can be traded in for $675 towards the S9 Ultra.

The Ultra tablet is part of Samsung’s new premium tablet line, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which combines the best features of smartphones and laptops. The series includes the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, all of which offer higher performance, an outstanding display, and water and dust resistance.

Samsung’s latest tablet has been designed with great attention to detail, from its packaging to the shape of the camera lens. The packaging for the Galaxy Tab S9 series is minimal and made from 100% recycled paper material, as part of Samsung’s sustainability efforts.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a Galaxy S Pen, Ejection Pin, and USB Type-C cable. The S Pen can also be used with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Books that support it. The tablet features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering a laptop-like viewing experience. The rear cameras on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have been upgraded to remove the surrounding frame, giving it a sleek appearance.

The S Pen offers a smooth writing experience and attaches magnetically to the tablet, reducing the risk of loss. It also features a new two-way charging feature. Users can personalize their Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with additional accessories such as the Book Cover Keyboard and Smart Book Cover, which offer protection and functionality.

