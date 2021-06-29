Windows 11 minimum PC requirements updated

Microsoft has today released their first Insider Preview build for Windows 11 making it available to download for member of the Insiders program. Microsoft has also made a couple of amendments to the Windows 11 minimum system requirements. Microsoft has published a new article explaining a little more about the minimum hardware specs required to run Windows 11 and to clarify the confusion caused by our PC Health Check tool which was unveiled last week and created to provide an easy way for those wishing to run Windows 11 to check whether there current PC configuration was up to scratch. As well the ability for Microsoft Insiders to install Windows 11 on Intel 7th generation processors.

If you’re interested in checking out the latest Windows 11 Preview Download, after registering for the Windows Insider Program via the Microsoft website simply go to your : Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program, and opt your PC in to flight Insider Preview builds via Settings and it will guide you through what options are available based on the hardware specifications your PC has. Microsoft explains more about the updates to the minimum requirements :

Microsoft updates Windows 11 PC requirements

“We are confident that devices running on Intel 8th generation processors and AMD Zen 2 as well as Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series will meet our principles around security and reliability and minimum system requirements for Windows 11. As we release to Windows Insiders and partner with our OEMs, we will test to identify devices running on Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 that may meet our principles. We’re committed to sharing updates with you on the results of our testing over time, as well as sharing additional technical blogs.

With these minimums in mind, the PC Health Check app was intended to help people check if their current Windows 10 PC could upgrade to Windows 11. Based on the feedback so far, we acknowledge that it was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn’t meet upgrade requirements. We are temporarily removing the app so that our teams can address the feedback. We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall.”

Source : Microsoft

