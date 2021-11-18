Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22504 features IME, emoji panel, and voice input

Microsoft has released another Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22504 this week bringing with it a number of new features, tweaks and enhancements. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22504 is now available via the Day of Channel and includes expansion on the 13 themes for the touch keyboard to other input experiences, including IMEs, the emoji panel, and voice typing.

Microsoft has also added the “ability for personalized combinations of emoji based on face and skin tones of family members, couples with heart, kissing, and people holding hands. Both experiences are beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel starting with this build“.

Other new features and tweaks to Windows 11 include :

– We’re beginning to roll out the new design of the Your Phone app on Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel first – details below!

– The latest episode of the Windows Insider Program Podcast is up featuring Brandon and Jason chatting about a variety of topics including Surface devices, features in recent WIP builds, the seventh anniversary of the Windows Insider Program, and even TikTok videos.

– Due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, we will not be flighting a new build to the Dev Channel next week as many members of the team are planning to take the week off to re-charge!

-To further personalize your Windows text input experience, we have expanded the 13 themes for the touch keyboard to now apply to our other input experiences, including IMEs, the emoji panel, and voice typing. Also available for all themed experiences is the theme engine that allows you to create a fully customized theme including background images. You can find all this under the new “Text Input” section under Settings > Personalization. This isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.

– We have added the ability for personalized combinations of emoji based on face and skin tones of family members, couples with heart, kissing, and people holding hands. Just open the emoji panel (WIN + . ) and try these combinations out by typing the following in the search box: family, couple, holding hands, or kissing. This isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.

– You can now use the WIN + Alt + K keyboard shortcut to toggle the new mute icon in the Taskbar when it’s showing.

– Based on feedback, we’re making emoji search in Portuguese and Polish a little more flexible with keywords containing diacritics.

– Introducing .NET Framework 4.8.1 our latest .NET Framework that will bring native ARM64 support for the .NET Framework runtime.

– As Settings > System > Sound in Windows 11 shows a warning when microphone access has been restricted in your privacy settings, we’re removing the notification to alert you about this.

– Added support for the cancellation of daylight savings time for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

– We’re making a change so that going forward on new installs the touch indicator option will now be turned off by default under Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch. As part of this change, we’ve added a link to this Settings page from Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Touch and made it so that the press and hold visual is now always displayed regardless of the setting state.

– Apps will now launch maximized by default when in the tablet posture on small devices (11-inch screens diagonal and under).

Source : Microsoft

