Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22494 brings fixes, tweaks and more

Microsoft has made available the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22494 via the Dev Channel bringing with it a number of new fixes, tweaks and enhancements including the ability to mute or unmute your microphone from the Taskbar starting with Microsoft Teams. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22494 includes a “good set of fixes for some impactful bugs but also adds a few known issues” says Microsoft.

Microsoft Windows 11 changes and improvements

Microsoft explains :

– We are trying out showing snap groups in ALT + TAB and Task View with some Windows Insiders just like when you hover open apps on the taskbar, and you see them there. This isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.

– If you’re searching for file type or link types under Settings > Apps > Default apps, we’ll now show a dropdown of options containing your current query without having to first press enter.

– If needed, you can now launch the installed apps settings page under Settings > Apps > Installed apps directly via this URI: ms-settings:installed-apps.

– Adjusted the names of the sort by options under Settings > Apps > Installed apps to help make them clearer and added a new option to sort from smallest to largest size.

Mute and unmute your microphone from the taskbar during Teams calls

“You can now communicate and collaborate with confidence & ease using the new call mute feature on Windows 11. We plan to enable this feature for all Windows 11 customers in a future serving update. No more awkward or embarrassing moments when you forget to unmute or mute your microphone. Starting with Microsoft Teams today, you’ll find a microphone icon automatically added to your taskbar when you’re actively in a call. You can see your call audio status, what app is accessing your microphone, and quickly mute and unmute your call at any time. When you join a meeting, you will see the following icon instantly appear in your taskbar. The icon will be present throughout your call, so it is always accessible, no matter how many windows you have open on your screen.

We are beginning to roll this experience out to a subset of Windows Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school installed and ramp it up over time. This means not everyone will see this right away with their Teams calls. We plan to bring this to Chat from Microsoft Teams (Microsoft Teams for home) later. Other communications applications can also add this capability to their applications. The capability to mute or unmute your call applies only to your current call.”

