Windeler modular magnetic tool kit

Windeler is a unique range of magnetic tools that can be combined in an easy to carry stack depending on your requirements. Adventurers, makers and hobbyists looking for professional range of tools, EDC knife or multitool may be interested in the Windeler range of modular magnetic tools.

Launched on Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over £24,000 thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 29 days remaining. The modular toolkit has been designed by product designer Douglas Windeler based in the United Kingdom and features a “modular ecosystem of tools and knives” offering a versatile and adaptable tool kit for a wide variety of different applications. The magnetic tools can be paired with any tool in the Windeler range to create your perfect tool or multitool

The magnetic system also allows them to be easily disassembled and cleaned and quickly reassembled ready for use. The company has designed a unique Polnetik connector which automatically aligns and grips each tool to the next. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates).

Versatile toolkit

“PL01 Pliers contain Windeler’s patented Polnetik connection system which lock the handles closed when not in use. Then magnetic connector also allows you to pair them with any other tool in the Windeler range. A slim and compact set of folding pliers designed as a base tool for the Windeler range. Designed for both dexterity and grip power. Windeler’s new non-locking knife. Slip joint design. UK carry legal. Incorperating the impressive LC200N blade steel”

If the Windeler crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Windeler modular magnetic tools project watch the promotional video below.

“Often neglected until you need them. One of the most handy and popular items in any multitool. Our Scissors are designed to be super slim, nestling almost unnoticed in your Stak. Quick to deploy and safely fold away. This little tool will be ready for action in any situation and you will call on it time and time again. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the modular magnetic tools, jump over to the official Windeler crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

