WiFi Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched in India

We recently heard some rumors about the new WiFi Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the device has now launched in India.

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available to buy in India from Amazon for INR 41,999, this is about £575 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the device has a 12.4 inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The device will be available with two RAM and storage options, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it features a 10,090 mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The device only comes with a 15W fast charger in the box, so you will have to buy another one.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet will come with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the device there will be a single 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The device comes in a choice of four different colors which include Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green and it is now available from Amazon India. You can find out more information about the new Samsung tablet over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon, GSM arena

