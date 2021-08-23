Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet to launch soon

Samsung is apparently getting ready to launch a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The tablet will be a WiFi version of the Galaxy Tab S7 LTE model that launched previously.

This new tablet will be cheaper than the previous model as it will be WiFi only and it comes with many of the specifications of the LTE version.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE was recently spotted on the FCC website with the model number SM-T733 which suggests that it is launching soon.

The tablet will come with a 12.5 inch display that will have a QHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The device will be available with two RAM and storage options, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet will come with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the device there will be a single 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The tablet will, come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 and it will feature a 10,090 mAh battery and 45W fast charging. Pricing for the device is expected to start at Rs 46,999 which is about $632 at the current exchnage rate.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals