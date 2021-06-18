Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet lands on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet is now available on their range of contracts.

The tablet is available with prices starting at £38 a month with £20 up front costs with 2GB of data, it is also available on the company’s range of unlimited plans.

The first 1000 customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will receive a pair of AKG Y500 Wireless headphones in black worth £129 (whilst stocks last) – exclusively at Vodafone. Plus, customers can also claim £60 cashback when they purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and an additional £50 cashback boost when they buy more than one eligible Samsung product** before the 7 July 2021.

As a reminder the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes with a 12.4 inch display with a WQXGA resolution and it features an octa core Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The tablet comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot which will support up to a 1TB card. The battery on the tablets is a 10,090 mAh model and it comes with 45W fast charging.

The tablet comes with the Samsung S Pen and it has a 5 megapixel front camera for video conferencing and Selfies and an 8 megapixel rear camera. You can find out more details about the tablet over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals