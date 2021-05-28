Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet for some time, the device is now official.

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes with a 12.4 inch display with a WQXGA resolution and it features an octa core Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The tablet offers two storage and RAM options 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot which will support up to a 1TB card.

The new Galaxy Tab tablet is equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery and it comes with 45W fast charging and it features Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

The device comes with a Samsung S pen and it has a 5 megapixel front camera and an 8 megapixel rear camera. It will be available in a choice of colors including Mystic Black, Silver, Green and Pink. It will be available in the UK for £589.

