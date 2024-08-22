New ASUS Wi-Fi 7 devices unveiled at Gamescom 2024

ASUS has made a significant splash at Gamescom 2024 by unveiling three new Wi-Fi 7 devices: the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000, ASUS RT-BE86U, and ROG USB-BE92. The new wireless hardware promise outstanding range, throughput, and low latency, ensuring exceptional wired and wireless connectivity.

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, is the latest standard in wireless networking technology. It promises to deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity compared to its predecessors. With features like Multi-Link Operation and 4096-QAM, Wi-Fi 7 aims to enhance the overall user experience, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.

Key Takeaways ASUS unveils three new Wi-Fi 7 devices at Gamescom 2024.

ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 offers speeds up to 19 Gbps and versatile WAN options.

ASUS RT-BE86U provides dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps and robust security features.

ROG USB-BE92 tri-band USB adapter supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6500 Mbps.

All devices feature advanced security and easy management options.

ROG Rapture GT-BE19000

The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 gaming router is designed to unleash the full potential of Wi-Fi 7. It offers ultrafast speeds of up to 19 Gbps, thanks to its 320 MHz channels in the 6 GHz band. The router also features versatile WAN options, including AI WAN detection on its 2.5G or 10G Ethernet ports, and supports 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering via USB.

Key Features:

Speeds up to 19 Gbps

320 MHz channels in the 6 GHz band

AI WAN detection

Supports 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering

Guest Network Pro for easy management

Triple-Level Game Acceleration

AiProtection Pro for robust security

ASUS RT-BE86U

The ASUS RT-BE86U router is another standout device featuring innovative Wi-Fi 7 technology. It provides dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps and includes one 10G and four 2.5G Ethernet ports for combined wired speeds up to 20 Gbps. The router also features a powerful quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU, offering a 30% efficiency boost for demanding applications.

Key Features:

Dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps

One 10G and four 2.5G Ethernet ports

Quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU

Guest Network Pro

AiProtection Pro and VPN for robust security

ROG USB-BE92

For those looking to add Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to their existing PCs or laptops, the ROG USB-BE92 tri-band USB adapter is the perfect solution. It offers ultrafast Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6500 Mbps and is compatible with all standard Wi-Fi networks. The adapter features a powerful 6 GHz band for less congestion and interference, delivering up to 3.6 times faster performance than Wi-Fi 6 clients.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6500 Mbps

Compatible with all standard Wi-Fi networks

6 GHz band for less congestion

WPA3 support for enhanced security

Plug-and-play design

Supports USB Type-A and USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type-C connections

Pricing and Availability

ASUS has yet to announce the official pricing and availability for the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000, ASUS RT-BE86U, and ROG USB-BE92. However, these devices are expected to be available later this year, coinciding with the rollout of Wi-Fi 7 functionality in Windows 11. Interested customers should stay tuned for further updates from ASUS.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Wi-Fi 7 routers and hardware :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals