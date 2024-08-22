New ASUS Wi-Fi 7 devices unveiled at Gamescom 2024

ASUS has made a significant splash at Gamescom 2024 by unveiling three new Wi-Fi 7 devices: the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000, ASUS RT-BE86U, and ROG USB-BE92. The new wireless hardware promise outstanding range, throughput, and low latency, ensuring exceptional wired and wireless connectivity.
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, is the latest standard in wireless networking technology. It promises to deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity compared to its predecessors. With features like Multi-Link Operation and 4096-QAM, Wi-Fi 7 aims to enhance the overall user experience, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.
- ASUS unveils three new Wi-Fi 7 devices at Gamescom 2024.
- ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 offers speeds up to 19 Gbps and versatile WAN options.
- ASUS RT-BE86U provides dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps and robust security features.
- ROG USB-BE92 tri-band USB adapter supports Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6500 Mbps.
- All devices feature advanced security and easy management options.
ROG Rapture GT-BE19000
The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 gaming router is designed to unleash the full potential of Wi-Fi 7. It offers ultrafast speeds of up to 19 Gbps, thanks to its 320 MHz channels in the 6 GHz band. The router also features versatile WAN options, including AI WAN detection on its 2.5G or 10G Ethernet ports, and supports 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering via USB.
Key Features:
- Speeds up to 19 Gbps
- 320 MHz channels in the 6 GHz band
- AI WAN detection
- Supports 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering
- Guest Network Pro for easy management
- Triple-Level Game Acceleration
- AiProtection Pro for robust security
ASUS RT-BE86U
The ASUS RT-BE86U router is another standout device featuring innovative Wi-Fi 7 technology. It provides dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps and includes one 10G and four 2.5G Ethernet ports for combined wired speeds up to 20 Gbps. The router also features a powerful quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU, offering a 30% efficiency boost for demanding applications.
Key Features:
- Dual-band throughput up to 6800 Mbps
- One 10G and four 2.5G Ethernet ports
- Quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU
- Guest Network Pro
- AiProtection Pro and VPN for robust security
ROG USB-BE92
For those looking to add Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to their existing PCs or laptops, the ROG USB-BE92 tri-band USB adapter is the perfect solution. It offers ultrafast Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6500 Mbps and is compatible with all standard Wi-Fi networks. The adapter features a powerful 6 GHz band for less congestion and interference, delivering up to 3.6 times faster performance than Wi-Fi 6 clients.
Key Features:
- Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 6500 Mbps
- Compatible with all standard Wi-Fi networks
- 6 GHz band for less congestion
- WPA3 support for enhanced security
- Plug-and-play design
- Supports USB Type-A and USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type-C connections
Pricing and Availability
ASUS has yet to announce the official pricing and availability for the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000, ASUS RT-BE86U, and ROG USB-BE92. However, these devices are expected to be available later this year, coinciding with the rollout of Wi-Fi 7 functionality in Windows 11. Interested customers should stay tuned for further updates from ASUS.
Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Wi-Fi 7 routers and hardware :
- TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 routers
- World’s first complete Wi-Fi 7 platforms unveiled
- Acer Wave 7 Wi-Fi 7 and MLO mesh router
- Intel Wi-Fi 7 chipsets Wi-Fi 7 BE200 and Wi-Fi 7 BE202 unveiled
- Zyxel WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point
- WiFi 7 Mesh Routers unveiled at CES 2024 by ASUS
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.