SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless headsets in white

SteelSeries has this week launched a new addition of its Nova Pro white wireless gaming headset. With its high-fidelity drivers and advanced audio technology, the Nova Pro Wireless immerses gamers in a world of rich, detailed sound. Whether it’s the subtle footsteps of an enemy approaching or the thunderous explosions of a battlefield, every audio cue is reproduced with stunning clarity and precision. The headset’s ability to deliver such immersive audio enhances situational awareness, giving gamers a competitive edge in their favorite titles.

Specifications :

Active Noise Cancellation with 4-mic hybrid system Multi-System Connect hub for seamless device switching Simultaneous Game & Mobile Audio capability Infinity Power System with dual-battery setup AI-POWERED Noise Cancelling Microphone ComfortMAX System with 4-points of adjustment Wireless Base Station with multi-function OLED display Compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and mobile devices Sonar Audio Software Suite available for free download



Surround Sound Spatial Audio

While primarily designed for gaming, the SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless headset proves its versatility by excelling in other multimedia applications. Its superior audio quality makes it an excellent choice for music lovers, allowing them to appreciate the intricacies of their favorite tracks. The headset’s ability to connect to multiple devices simultaneously also makes it ideal for streamers and content creators who need to juggle between different audio sources seamlessly. Whether you’re listening to a podcast, watching a movie, or engaging in a video call, the Nova Pro Wireless delivers exceptional audio clarity and comfort.

Pricing White Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox) – $349.99 (NA) |€379.99 (EMEA) |$379.99 (APAC)

White Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (PlayStation) – $349.99 (NA) |€379.99 (EMEA) |$379.99 (APAC)

White Wireless Gaming Headset

SteelSeries understands that every gamer has unique preferences when it comes to audio. That’s why the Nova Pro Wireless headset comes with the SteelSeries Sonar Audio Suite, a powerful software tool that allows users to fine-tune their audio experience. With a wide range of customization options, including equalizer settings, spatial audio profiles, and microphone optimizations, gamers can tailor the headset’s performance to their specific needs. This level of personalization ensures that every user can enjoy the best possible audio experience, regardless of their gaming genre or personal preferences.

Dual connectivity

Base Station and Batteries

The SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless headset is not only a powerhouse in terms of performance but also a marvel of craftsmanship. The headset’s sleek white design is complemented by premium materials that ensure both comfort and durability. The PVD-coated steel band provides a sturdy foundation, while the plush ear cushions and adjustable headband offer long-lasting comfort. SteelSeries has paid attention to every detail, creating a headset that not only looks stunning but also withstands the rigors of intense gaming sessions.

The SteelSeries Nova Pro white wireless gaming headset is equipped with, advanced features, exceptional audio quality, and versatile connectivity options justify its price point. Moreover, SteelSeries’ reputation for creating durable, high-quality gaming peripherals ensures that the Nova Pro Wireless will be a reliable companion for years to come. Whether you’re a professional gamer, a passionate enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates top-notch audio, the SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless is definitely worth checking out if your current headset is a little lacklustre. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of SteelSeries gear :



