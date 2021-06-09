SteelSeries PrismCaps, universal Pudding style keycaps unveiled

SteelSeries has introduced its new PrismCaps this week making them available to purchase throughout the United States priced at $29.99 or €34.99 depending on your location and available in United States, United Kingdom and Nordic layouts. The new line of PrismCaps are designed to provide gamers with the ultimate option to upgrade and enhance the gaming experience through their keyboards, explains SteelSeries in today’s press release.

The keycaps have been engineered to deliver the widest compatibility across all mechanical keyboard and the universal keep apps are designed for “durability, fit, placement, and precision.” PrismCaps are made for MX stem mechanical keyboards, including the SteelSeries Apex 5, Apex 7, Apex 7 TKL, Apex Pro, and Apex Pro TKL and are compatible with most mechanical keyboards from other brands, such as Razer, Ducky, Corsair, HyperX and more.

“Today we’re unveiling the new SteelSeries PrismCaps, designed to give you the ultimate option to customize and enhance your gaming experience through your keyboard. PrismCaps are designed to make mechanical keyboards more durable than ever and provide a stunning appearance thanks to a “double shot” pudding-style design that emphasizes the brilliance of RGB lighting. They are engineered with extremely durable PBT plastic that stays consistent in texture, clarity, and appearance after heavy use, and designed to fit virtually any mechanical keyboard.”

Features of the SteelSeries PrismCaps, Pudding style keycaps include:

– Widest Compatibility – It’s about fit, placement, and precision. SteelSeries PrismCaps include two additional sets of alternate bottom row keycaps to fit the widest range of mechanical keyboard brands (SteelSeries, Razer, HyperX, Corsair, Ducky, and more).

– Extreme Durability – Engineered with PBT, one of the hardest and most durable keycap materials available, SteelSeries PrismCaps retain consistent texture and appearance through extreme use – even for the most hardcore gamers.

– Enhanced Lighting – With millions of color options, gamers can power up their keyboards with brilliant pudding-style RGB illumination through a specially engineered double shot design with translucent sides and letters.

– Delivering best-in-class compatibility, durability, and dynamic RGB lighting, SteelSeries PrismCaps are available in both black and white colors in North America

Source : SteelSeries Keycaps

