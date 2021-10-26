SilentiumPC Pudding Edition white mechanical keyboard €90

If you are in the market for a white mechanical keyboard you may be interested in the new Gear GK650K Omnis Onyx White Pudding Edition mechanical keyboard unveiled by SilentiumPC this week. The new keyboard is equipped with durable PBT “Pudding” keycaps, configurable RGB backlight and side-strips, solid and compact design, aluminium-reinforced top, a magnetic wrist rest, a comfortable sound wheel for volume level adjustment and more. The GK650K Omnis Onyx White Pudding Edition mechanical keyboards are now available to purchase:

GK650K Omnis Kailh Red RGB Onyx White Pudding Edition SPG123: 2 Years €89,90

GK650K Omnis Kailh Brown RGB Onyx White Pudding Edition SPG122: 2 Years €89,90

GK650K Omnis Kailh Blue RGB Onyx White Pudding Edition SPG121: 2 Years €89,90

“The GK650K Omnis Onyx White Pudding Edition is suitable for work or school and also for evenings and nights spent waging intense battles in video games with friends. There are three types of switches to choose from, depending on the user’s preferences: Kailh Red switches have ultra-fast response times and linear, quiet operation. Kailh Brown switches are characterized by their balanced and universal character. Lastly, the Kailh Blue switches offer high levels of feedback during typing, and are a great choice for people who write a lot.”

SilentiumPC Gear GK650K Omnis Onyx White Pudding Edition

“The full-size keyboard proves itself useful not just during gaming sessions but is also perfect for everyday use. Thanks to the integrated numpad, the SilentiumPC Gear GK650K Omnis Onyx White Pudding Edition allows users to efficiently enter numerical values, for example into office programs, performing quick mathematical calculations or to assign additional functions in games. In addition, each of the 104 keys is individually backlit, allowing adjustment of the illumination style of the entire keyboard to the user’s liking, increasing key visibility and making it easier than ever to work in low-light or dark environments.”

“The keyboard is equipped with unique white PBT keycaps made with Double Injection technology. During this process, two colour variants of the material are injected into the mould one after another, thus obtaining a unique, two-color finish along with high stiffness levels. Pudding keycaps enrich the gamer’s aesthetic environment both during the day and especially at night, and thanks to their durability, also guarantee high abrasion resistance. Even after extensive use the keycaps retain their unique look, which is best appreciated with fully customizable RGB lighting.”

Source : SilentiumPC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals