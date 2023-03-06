Which Mac Mini should you buy (Video)

Apple’s Mac Mini starts at $599, there are a number of different models in the range with various upgrade options.

We previously saw a video of the Mac Mini vs the Mac Pro and now the video below from Max Tech compares four different models of the Mac Mini, all with different specs and price points.

As we can see from the video the four models retail for $599, $999, $1,299, and $1,799. The $599 model is the entry-level model with comes with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM and a 10-core GPU, it also comes with 256GB of storage.

The $999 model featured in the video has the same M2 Apple processor with an 8-Core CPU and a 10-core GPU, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The $1,299 model is powered by the Apple M2 Pro processor and it comes with a 10-core CPU, a 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The $1,799 model comes with the Apple M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

It is interesting to see how the four models perform, and also which upgrades are worth getting, for example at least get the 512GB SSD if you go for the base model as it is much faster.

What is also interesting is the difference in the CPU performance between the M2 and the M2 Pro processors in the multi-core scores in the benchmarks for the Mac Mini.

