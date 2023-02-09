M2 Pro Mac Mini vs $15,000 Mac Pro (Video)

The new M2 Pro Mac Mini comes with some impressive performance, although is this enough to take on a $15,000 Mac Pro?

The video below from Max Tech puts the M2 Pro Mac Mini up against the Mac Pro. The M2 Mac Mini in the video comes with the 12-core CPU and 19 Core CPU Mac Mini, it also has 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and costs $2,299.

The Mac Pro in the video features a 4.4 GHz Intel Xeon 12 Core CPU and a Vega II COU with 32GB of RAM, the device also comes with 192GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Afterburner, this Mac cost $14,99. Let’s find out how the two devices compare.

As we can see from the video, the new M2-powered Mac Mini performs very well in tests and benchmarks, of course, there are a number of occasions on which the Mac Pro performs better.

Considering the difference in price between the two Macs, the new Mac Mini performance is very impressive and it is interesting to see the improvement in performance in just a few years with the new Apple silicon processors.

So far all the videos we have seen of the new Mac Mini, show the device as a very capable machine for the money, the device starts at just $599 in the US.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals