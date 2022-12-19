Apple’s new Mac Pro coming in early 2023

The new Apple Mac Pro is apparently coming in early 2023, the news comes in a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

We were expecting to see some more new Macs before the end of 2022, but it looks like we will have to wait until next year for the next round of computers from Apple.

Apple had aimed to introduce the new Mac Pro by now, but the high-end machine has been held up for a number of reasons, including multiple changes to its features, a significant shift in the company’s plans for high-end processors and a potential relocation of its manufacturing.

When Apple first set out to build a replacement for the Intel Mac Pro, it planned a machine with a processor based on the original M1 chip. The approach called for two main configurations: one chip equal to the power of two M1 Max processors — the highest-end MacBook Pro chip — and another equal to four M1 Max components combined.

The new Mac Pro will apparently be powered by an Apple M2 Ultra processor, Apple has decided no to offer it with a new M2 Max processor, as this would push the price of this new Mac up significantly.

We are looking forward to seeing what other new Macs Apple is going to release in 2022, many people, myself included are waiting for an updated larger iMac.

Source Bloomberg





