Which devices will get iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10?

Apple is holding its Wunderlust press event today where it will unveil its new range of iPhone 15 smartphones, These new handsets will come with iOS 17 and we are expecting the software update to land this month along with iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10.

If you have been wondering whether your iPhone or iPad will be able to get the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 software update when it is released, then we have a full list of smartphones and tablets that will be eligible for the update, we also have details on which models of the Apple Watch will get watchOS 10.

Here is a list of iPadOS 17 eligible devices:

iPad Pro all models excluding first Gen 12.9 inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 6th Gen onward

iPad 6th Gen onward

iPad Mini 5th Gen onward

Here are a list of iPhones that will get the iOS 17 update:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd Gen onward)

Here are a list of Apple Watch models that will get the watchOS 10 update:

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch SE

Apple will unveil four new iPhones at its press event later today, this will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, we are expecting pre-orders to start for the handsets this Friday the 15th of September.

The new iPhone 15 range is expected to hit retail stores on Friday the 22nd of September, so we should get the iPadOS and iOS 17 software updates sometime before the 22nd of September. As soon as we get some details on specific release dates for these new updates, we will let you know.



