WhatsApp update brings group video for up to 8 people

WhatsApp has released a software update for the popular mobile app and the latest version of the app now support group video and also group voice calls for up to eight people.

The new version of the WhatsApp messenger app is now available for Apple’ iOS platform and Google’s Android platform.

What’s New

* Group video and voice calls now support up to 8 participants. All participants need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp.

* Visual improvements for iOS 13 users including updated message action menu.

You can dins out more details about the latest version of WhatsApp over at the Apple app store and the Google Play store at the link below.

Source Apple, Google Play

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals