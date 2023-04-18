WhatsApp sends open letter to UK Government over Online Safety Bill

WhatsApp has released an Open letter asking the UK Government to make changes to its new Online Safety Bill, as without the changes it could have a negative effect on messaging apps and end-to-end encryption.

The bill would essentially have an impact on the security of messaging apps like WhatsApp and its end-to-end encryption, you can see more information below, on what the company had to say about the planned bill.

As end-to-end-encrypted communication services, we urge the UK Government to address the risks that the Online Safety Bill poses to everyone’s privacy and safety. It is not too late to ensure that the Bill aligns with the Government’s stated intention to protect end-to-end encryption and respect the human right to privacy.

Around the world, businesses, individuals and governments face persistent threats from online fraud, scams and data theft. Malicious actors and hostile states routinely challenge the security of our critical infrastructure. End-to-end encryption is one of the strongest possible defenses against these threats, and as vital institutions become ever more dependent on internet technologies to conduct core operations, the stakes have never been higher.

You can see the full open letter over at the WhatsApp website at the link below, whether or not this will have any sort of impact on the Online Safety Bill and what the UK Government has planned, remains to be seen.

Source WhatsApp, Techmeme





