WhatsApp add end to end encrypted backups

Facebook has announced that it is adding end to end encrypted backups to WhatsApp, the feature will be available on Apple’s iCloud and on Google Drive.

This means that you will now be able to add a password to you backups on iCloud and Google Drive or a64 digit encryption key.

While end-to-end encrypted messages you send and receive are stored on your device, many people also want a way to back up their chats in case they lose their phone. Starting today, we are making available an extra, optional layer of security to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption. No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users’ messages, media, voice messages, video calls and chat backups.

You can now secure your end-to-end encrypted backup with either a password of your choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know. Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it.

You can find out more details about the new encrypted backups for WhatsApp over at their website at the link below, it is coming to both iOS and Android.

Source FaceBook

