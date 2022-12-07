WhatsApp Avatars now available to use

Meta, previously known as Facebook has today announced a new feature it has rolled out to its WhatsApp messaging application in the form of WhatsApp Avatars. Created to help you express yourself you can now use the WhatsApp Avatars in billions of different combinations thanks to outfits, hairstyles, facial features and more.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.”

WhatsApp Avatars

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features and outfits. On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.”

“For many people, this will be the first time creating an avatar and we’ll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures and more that will make avatars even better over time.”

Source : Meta





