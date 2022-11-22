Meta Quest Pro $1,500 VR headset teardown

If you are interested in learning more about the new $1,500 virtual reality headset recently launched by Meta. You will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit has wasted no time taking their tools to the Meta Quest Pro to reveal its inner workings and hardware. With Meta formally known as Facebook spending billions of dollars on their Metaverse dream will the new VR headset help users adopt the new technology?

“Meta Quest Pro—a premium virtual reality headset that promised to be the cutting edge entry point into Meta’s endlessly hyped metaverse.”

Meta Quest Pro teardown

“The metaverse has been everywhere lately, for reasons both intriguing and for reasons that are… less so. Facebook’s multibillion-dollar transformation into Meta has been one of the biggest stories in tech—met by excitement in certain corners and skepticism just about everywhere else. So, today we’re tearing down the Meta Quest Pro to see what the cutting edge of Zuck’s vision looks like on the inside, and what separates this new $1500 headset from the far more affordable $400 Quest 2.”

“One of the first things you’ll notice from our teardown is the sheer complexity of the device. We ended up going through 146 screws and 3 magnetic mats plus a whole other tray just for the plastic parts. This is certainly not a device meant to be repaired by the faint of heart and I might go as far as saying that it’s simply not meant to be a repairable device full stop.

Imagine that, buying $1,500 of equipment knowing that you may break the $300 controller if you try to replace the battery and thats to say nothing of the $1200 headset if anything goes wrong on the front end. You can buy entire vehicles that are more repairable for that kind of money so why should we treat our consumer electronics any different?”

For the full Meta Quest Pro teardown jump over to the official iFixit website by following the link below.

Source : iFixit





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals