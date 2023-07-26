Apple released their new watchOS 9.6 software update for the Apple Watch earlier this week, the update comes with a range of performance improvements, bug fixes, and security updates for the Apple Watch.

This software update for the Apple Watch does not include any major new features although there are still some changes in the software, and now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at what is new in the watchOS 9.6 software update.

As we can see from the video there are some minor changes in the latest version of Appkle’s watychjOS software, the update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

To install the update place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Software update and then Download and install.

Apple also released iOS 16.6 for the iPhone, macOS Ventura 13.5 for the Mac, tvOS 16.6 for the Apple TV, and iPadOS 16.6 for the iPad at the same time as the new watchOS update, all of these updates are now available to download.

