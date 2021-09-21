What’s new in watchOS 8 (Video)

We have already had a look at the new iOS 15 changes and the iPadOS 15 updates and now we get to have a look at what is new in Apple’s watchOS 8.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a good look at all of the new features available on the Apple Watch with the watchOS 8 software update.

watchOS 8 introduces two new popular workout types that are beneficial for both physical fitness and mindful movement: Tai Chi and Pilates. These new workout types are supported by powerful, validated, custom-built heart rate and motion algorithms to provide users with accurate calorie metrics.

The update also adds new features for anyone who rides a bike. Apple Watch uses advanced algorithms to analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data to detect when users begin a ride, and prompts them to start an Outdoor Cycle workout if one was not initiated.1 Cycling workouts now have auto-pause and resume so metrics more accurately reflect time spent moving versus stationary, like waiting at a stoplight.

The new watchOS 8 software update is now available to install on the Apple Watch, you can install the update from the Apple Watch update on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

