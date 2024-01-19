What’s new in watchOS 10.3 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 10.3 Release Candidate, along with iOS 17.3 Release Candidate, macOS 14.3 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidate and now we get to find out more details about this new beta of watchOS.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech offers a comprehensive walkthrough in his latest video, guiding us through the myriad of enhancements focused on enriching the user experience. Let’s dive into what’s new is the latest beta of Apple’s watchOS.

If you are wondering how to add a touch of style and meaning to your wrist, the ‘Unity Bloom’ watch face is a delightful addition. Symbolizing Pan-Africanism and a stand against injustice, it comes in two styles – full bloom and single bloom – with a variety of color options. However, note that complications are not available for this style. Accompanying this is the sleek ‘Black Unity Sport Band’, a perfect complement.

Music lovers rejoice! Collaborating on playlists directly from your Apple Watch is now a reality. Any changes you make on your iPhone’s Apple Music app will seamlessly reflect on your watch, keeping your music experience fluid and interconnected.

Navigating through different watch faces is now more intuitive than ever. The ‘swipe to switch watch face’ feature, enabled by default, allows for effortless transitioning between styles.

For owners of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Siri’s capabilities have been expanded to include reading and writing certain health data. Currently supporting English and Chinese, we can expect more languages in future updates.

The Snoopy watch face now dons holiday-themed animations, adapting to local holidays and events, adding a dash of festive joy to your daily routine. Keeping track of your Apple Care and warranty status is now easier. The General Settings on your iPhone display updated information about the status of Apple Care and the warranty for your connected devices.

The updates in iOS 17.3 and watchOS 10.3 focus on minimizing accidental triggers of the crash detection feature, enhancing its reliability and precision. We are expecting the final versions of watchOS 10.3 and iOS 17.3 to be released next week.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



