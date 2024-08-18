More Apple Watch X Features & Details Revealed

The highly anticipated Apple Watch X, also known as the Apple Watch 10, is set to introduce a range of significant changes and improvements. This upcoming release, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 in September, promises to deliver an enhanced user experience with its larger display, improved battery life, and innovative health features. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on the new Apple Watch.

A Bold New Design

The Apple Watch X will feature a notable design change, with larger screen sizes of 45mm and 49mm. This increase in size contributes to a more robust and substantial feel on the wrist. The watch is expected to be slightly taller and thicker than its predecessors, adding to its overall presence. Apple is likely to offer the watch in a variety of materials, including the classic aluminum and the premium titanium, catering to different preferences and budgets.

Stunning Display Quality

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch X will be its impressive display. The watch will sport an advanced LTPO OLED screen, delivering exceptional brightness and clarity. With a potential brightness of 2,000 nits, and possibly reaching up to 3,000 nits, the display will ensure excellent visibility even under bright sunlight conditions. The high resolution of 326 PPI (pixels per inch) guarantees sharp and detailed visuals, enhancing the overall user experience.

Extended Battery Life

A common concern among smartwatch users is battery life, and Apple aims to address this with the Apple Watch X. The watch is expected to offer an improved battery life, potentially lasting up to 36 hours on a single charge. This significant improvement is made possible by the inclusion of a larger battery, which fits seamlessly into the increased watch size. With this enhancement, users can enjoy their watch for extended periods without the need for frequent recharging, making it more convenient for daily use.

Advanced Health Monitoring

Apple has always been at the forefront of integrating health features into its smartwatches, and the Apple Watch X takes this to the next level. The watch will introduce a blood pressure sensor, allowing users to monitor their blood pressure conveniently from their wrist. Additionally, the watch will feature enhanced sleep monitoring capabilities, providing users with valuable insights into their sleep patterns and quality. While the watch will not include a glucose or diabetes sensor at this time, the addition of these new health features makes the Apple Watch X a more comprehensive health monitoring device.

Larger screen sizes: 45mm and 49mm

LTPO OLED screen with high brightness and resolution

Improved battery life, potentially lasting up to 36 hours

Blood pressure sensor and enhanced sleep monitoring

Powerful Performance and Connectivity

Under the hood, the Apple Watch X will be powered by the S10 chipset, ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The watch will come with 64GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, music, and other media. Connectivity options will be extensive, including U2 ultra-wideband, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6E, keeping users connected wherever they go. The watch will also boast water resistance up to 50m and dust resistance IP6X, making it suitable for various activities and environments. Additionally, the inclusion of a USB-C charging port will enable faster and more convenient charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Apple Watch X will be available in two sizes and two connectivity options. The 45mm model will be priced at $459 for the standard version and $559 for the cellular version. The larger 49mm model will cost $499 for the standard version and $599 for the cellular version. The watch is expected to be announced in early to mid-September, with availability likely in late September.

The Apple Watch X represents a significant upgrade in the Apple Watch lineup, offering a range of enhanced features and improved performance. With its larger display, extended battery life, advanced health monitoring capabilities, and powerful connectivity options, the Apple Watch X is poised to be a compelling choice for both new and existing Apple Watch users. As the launch approaches, excitement continues to build for this highly anticipated smartwatch.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals