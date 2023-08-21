2023 Apple Watch spotted in Bluetooth product database

Apple is expected to launch its 2023 Apple Watch next month along with the iPhone 15 and now references to the device have been discovered in the Bluetooth product database, although the listing does not reveal any details about the device.

We previously heard that this year’s Apple Watch will share the same design as the Apple Watch Series 8, it won’t be until next year when the Apple Watch X launches will we see major design changes to the device. We are expecting the 2023 Apple Watch to come with a faster processor and more RAM, this year’s device is expected to be a minor update over the current model.

The 2023 Apple Watch should launch next month along with watchOS 10, we are also expecting to see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at the same time, plus iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 as well.

Apple is expected to hold its iPhone 15 press event on the 12th of September with pre-orders starting on the 15th of September and the release date could be the 22nd of September, we are expecting the same dates for the Apple Watch Series 9. As soon as we get some more information on this year’s Apple Watch models and details on what hardware they will come with, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals