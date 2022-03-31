Microsoft reveals new Microsoft Teams features

On the official Microsoft Teams Tech Community website, Microsoft has revealed all the new features they have added and will be rolling out in the coming months to the Microsoft Teams collaboration suite of services and applications.

In this months edition of What’s New in Teams Microsoft reveals how the new features can be used by your company and fellow co-workers to improve productivity. “From the Healthcare vertical to the frontline workers and end user customer experiences for meetings, we have lots of news waiting for you.”

One of the main new features rolled out to Microsoft Teams this month includes a new search results page experience from Microsoft Search. The latest tweaks in addition to the search service have been added to make finding people, messages, answers and files faster and more intuitive. With the new All page revealing the top results from each domain, Bookmark, and Acronym.

Search results page in Teams

“This new experience will provide better answers, decluttered search result snippets, preview message results for more context, more discoverable filters, and previews for files with better relevance based on the people and content you engage with most in Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.”

Customer Lockbox for Microsoft Teams

“Customer Lockbox ensures that Microsoft cannot access your content to perform a service operation without your explicit approval. Already available for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, Customer Lockbox brings you into the approval workflow for requests to access your content. This update brings the capability to Microsoft Teams as well. To turn on Customer Lockbox controls, simply go to your Microsoft 365 admin center.”

Auto-answer meeting invites with video on for iOS devices

“The ability for iOS devices to automatically answer incoming meeting nudges or invites with their video on is now here. This is most beneficial in the healthcare industry, especially in ICU and/or patient virtual rounding scenarios where patient rooms require a no-touch join capability for incoming calls.

In this scenario, the Teams device in the room would be invited to a scheduled or ad-hoc meeting where both AutoAnswerwithVideo and video are enabled. The AutoAnswerwithVideo setting is disabled by default.”

Other new features include the addition of an automated webinar invite, the main customizations for webinar communications and a day viewing calendar on iOS and Android making it easier to see those upcoming events. For a full list of all the new features added to Microsoft Teams jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

