What’s new in macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple released macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate earlier this week, they also released watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate, iOS 16.2 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate.

We have already seen videos of the watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate and iOS 16.2 Release Candidate and now we have one on macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new Release Candidate of macOS Ventura and the new features that are coming to the Mac.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Mac with the release of the macOS Ventura 13.1 software update.

This includes the new Freeform app which is a cross-collaboration app for drawing, sketching, taking notes, and more. You will be able to use this app on your iPhone, iPad, and also the Mac.

Apple recently announced a range of new security features for iCloud. These include end-to-end encryption for iCloud and also their Advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud. These new privacy and security features will be available on a range of iCloud apps, including backup, Photos, Notes, Reminders, and more.

As this is the Release Candidate of macOS, we are expecting Apple to release the final version of the software next week. It should land with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2.

