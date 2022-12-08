What’s new in iOS 16.2 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.2 Release Candidate to developers, they also release macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate, watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate.

Now we get to find out more details about the new iOS 16.2 Release Candidate in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out more information about this new release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this new Release Candidate.

This includes the new Freeform app which is designed to be a cross-collaboration app that can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple’s lineup of Macs. The app can be used for drawing, sketching, taking notes, and much more.

There is also Apple’s new end-to-end encryption feature for iCloud ad its range of apps, plus the new Advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud.

The new iOS 16.2 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, the software is also expected to be made available to public beta testers this week as well.

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 16.2 next week along with iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. As soon as we get confirmation of when the new releases will happen, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech





