watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate released to developers

As well as the new Release Candidate versions of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, Apple also released watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate to developers. The software comes a week after watchOS 9.2 beta 4.

The new watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers as well, this should land sometime this week.

The watchOS 9.2 software update will bring some new features to the Apple Watch, it will also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the device. This includes updates for the Home app and also adds a new Race Route workout which is designed for runners and cyclists. The feature can be used to compete against yourself and your previous workouts,

As this is the Release Candidate version of the software, we can expect the final version to be released very soon.

Assuming that no issues are found with the Release Candidate version, then we can expect the final version of watchOS 9.2 to be released next week. It should be released along with IOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals