Apple releases watchOS 9.2 beta 4 to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.2 beta 4 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta, and we are also expecting a new public beta sometime soon as well.

The new watchOS 9.2 beta 4 software brings some new features to the Apple Watch, the software will also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

This update brings some new features to the Home app and also adds a new Race Route workout which is designed for runners and cyclists. The feature can be used to compete against yourself and your previous workouts,

As this is the fourth beta of watchOS 9.2, we are getting closer to the final release and are expecting Apple to release watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate sometime next week.

Assuming that there are no major issues with the Release Candidate of watchOS 9.2, then we could see the final version of the software the following week.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple is planning to release watchOS 9.2 around the middle of December.

We will also see a range of other updates at the same time, these will include iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and iPadOS 16.2, as soon as we get some details on possible release dates for these new updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple





