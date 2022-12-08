Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate to developers, the software was released along with iOS 16.2 Release Candidate, watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate.

This should be the final beta version of macOS Ventura 13.1 that is released to developers. If there are no issues found with the software, then this is the version that should be released to everyone.

The new macOS Ventura 13.1 software update will bring a range of new features to Apple’s Mac lineup, this will also include a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes.

This new update will include Apple’s new Freeform app which is a cross-collaboration app for drawing, sketching, taking notes, and more. The app is designed to work with the Mac, the iPhone, and the iPad.

There is also Apple’s newly announced end-to-end encryption for iCloud and also their Advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud. This will work with a wide range of apps on iCloud, including backup, Photos, Notes, Reminders, and more.

Apple is expected to release the final version of macOS Ventura 13.1 next week, we are also expecting iOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and iPadOS 9.2 at the same time. As soon as we get some information on the exact release dates, we will let you know.

