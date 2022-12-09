What’s new in watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate (Video)

Earlier this week Apple released watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate, which is basically the final beta version of watchOS 9.2.

They also released iOS 16.2 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.1 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate.

Now we get to find out what is new in the watchOS 9.2 Release Candidate in a new video from Zollotech, yesterday we got to look at the iOS 16.2 Release Candidate.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch in the watchOS 9.2 software update.

This includes some new features related to fitness tracking on the Apple Watch, there is a new Race Route workout which is designed for runners and cyclists. The feature can be used to compete against yourself and your previous workouts. There is also some updates for the Home app on the Apple Watch and more.

As this is the Release Candidate, the next version is expected to be the final version of watch OS 9.2 and this is expected to be released sometime next week.

We are also expecting Apple to release iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





