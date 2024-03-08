What’s new in macOS Sonoma 14.4 (Video)

Apple enthusiasts and macOS users, you’ll be pleased to know that the latest macOS Sonoma 14.4 update is now available, bringing with it a suite of enhancements designed to enrich your user experience. If you’re keen on understanding what this update entails and how it can impact your daily computing, let’s dive into the details.

Released alongside watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4, and HomePod OS 17.4, the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update is a testament to Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving functionality and security across its devices. With a download size of 3.55 GB for the M1 Mac Studio—though this may vary depending on your specific device—the update is substantial, promising a range of improvements across Safari, Podcasts, Messages, and more, to ensure a seamless and consistent experience across the board.

Key Highlights of macOS Sonoma 14.4:

Safari Enhancements: Safari now offers you the flexibility to customize your favorites bar, allowing the display of only icons, text, or a combination of both. This small but significant tweak can streamline your browsing experience, making it more personalized and efficient.

While the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update may not introduce groundbreaking features, it signifies Apple’s dedication to enhancing user experience through security enhancements and usability improvements. The introduction of pq3 encryption, in particular, highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to safeguard user privacy and data protection.

For macOS users, updating to Sonoma 14.4 is recommended to take advantage of these improvements and ensure your device’s security and performance are at their peak. This update reflects Apple’s understanding that even small changes can make a significant impact on the overall user experience, reinforcing its position as a user-centric company.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



