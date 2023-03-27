Thrustmaster Forza Horizon 5 Edition ESWAP XR Pro racing controller $180

Thrustmaster has announced the availability of its new Forza Horizon controller in the form of the Thrustmaster Forza Horizon 5 Edition ESWAP XR Pro which is now available to purchase priced at $179.99, €199.99 and £169.99 depending on your location. The professional game pad features Hot-Swap technology enabling you to replace your mini-sticks.

“Officially licensed by both Forza Horizon 5 and Xbox, ESWAP XR PRO CONTROLLER FORZA HORIZON 5 EDITION is a true collector’s-edition gamepad to be treasured. Customized with the official colors of Forza Horizon 5, you’ll enjoy all of the precision and responsiveness that have made Thrustmaster’s ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER a worldwide smash hit.”

Thrustmaster Pro controller

“More than just a gamepad, ESWAP XR PRO CONTROLLER FORZA HORIZON 5 EDITION represents a revolution in terms of how it takes the driving experience in racing games to a whole new level. This new module developed specifically for Forza Horizon 5 is a world-exclusive add-on that brings the re-centering system used in racing wheels directly to your gamepad. Enjoy perfect drift control at your fingertips to completely master any turn.”

“In tech terms, this module does away with the vertical aspect of standard mini-sticks, only functioning on a horizontal plane. This increases the precision of your trajectories tenfold, while the 95° rotation angle keeps you in total control over all types of terrain in Forza Horizon 5. You’ll love the gamepad’s two optimized next-generation (NXG) mini-sticks, D-pad and highly-responsive mechanical buttons. You can swap modules in a snap, for the setup that suits you best at any given time!”

Source : Thrustmaster





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals