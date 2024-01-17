What’s coming in iOS 17.4 (Video)

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.,3 this month, possibly next week, or at. the latest the week after, it will land before the end of January and now we have some details on iOS 17.4.

iOS 17.4 is expected to bring a range of new features to the iPhone, it is also expected to bring some changes to the app store in Europe to comply with EU rules, this will allow sideloading in Europe. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us some more details on what to expect in iOS 17.4.

One of the most visually exciting updates is the introduction of over 100 new emojis. After the approval of Emoji Unicode 15.1 in September 2023, Apple is set to enrich your texting and social media interactions with a diverse range of emojis. These additions are not just in quantity but also in variety, with numerous skin tones and themes, ensuring that your conversations are as expressive and inclusive as possible.

For the gaming aficionados, the iOS 17.4 update is rumored to bring the much-awaited Game Mode feature to iPhones. This feature, already a hit among Mac users, aims to elevate your gaming experience by optimizing the device’s CPU and GPU resources. It’s especially great news if you own the latest iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, as the feature is expected to be exclusive to models equipped with the A17 chip.

In a significant move to comply with EU regulations, iOS 17.4 is likely to introduce sideloading in Europe. This means you will be able to install third-party apps from sources other than the Apple App Store. Initially exclusive to the European region, this feature might eventually be rolled out globally, marking a notable shift in Apple’s traditionally closed ecosystem.

If you are wondering how soon you can get your hands on these features, the first beta of iOS 17.4 is expected to be available in early February, following Apple’s usual beta release pattern. The final release is anticipated around mid to late March 2024, aligning with the company’s previous release schedules. The first beta of Apple’s iOS 17.4 is expected to be released in early February.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



