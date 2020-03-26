Whats new in macOs Catalina 10.15.4 (Video)

Apple has released a number of software updates this week, this has included macOs Catalina 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 and more.

We have already seen a number of videos of the various updates and now we get to find out what is new in the latest version of macOS in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the latest version of Apple’s macOS software.

There is now the ability to share folders in iCloud with other people, there is also an update to Screen Time where you can control the amount of time spent on communication apps, this is good for parents who want to control how much time their kids are spending on messaging apps and more.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

