Apple releases watchOS 6.2 software update

As well as the new iOS 13.4 and macOS Catalina software updates, Apple has also released a new update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 6.2.

The new watchOS 6.2 software update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can install the update on your Apple Watch from the app on your iPhone by going to General > Software Update. You will need to make sure that your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50 percent.

Here is what is included in the new watchOS 6.2 software update:

watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

– Introduces in-app purchases for ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ apps

– Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

– ECG app on ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

– Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

Source MacRumors

