Here is another look at the new iOS 13.4 update (Video)

Earlier we got to find out what was new in the new iOS 13.4 software update and now we have another video, this one is from Everything Apple Pro and it gives us a look at the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS.

In the video we get to have a look at some of the new features in iOS 13.4 on the iPhone and also the new iPadOS 13.4 on the iPad.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features available in the latest version of iOS and iPadOS.

The new trackpad and mouse support for the iPad is a cool feature, we got to have a good look at this feature in a recent video.

The new iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

