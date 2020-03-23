iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 mouse and trackpad support demoed on video

The new iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, one of them will be improved support for both a mouse and trackpad.

Dave Lee has put together a great video that gives us a look at how the mouse and trackpad will work on the iPad with iPadOS 13.4.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video will make the iPad a lot more friendly to people who use a mouse and trackpad on a regular basis. The new iPadOS gives you a range of options to customize how the mouse and trackpad on your device.

Apple will be releasing their iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 software updates tomorrow, their new iPad Pro is coming on Wednesday and it will feature the OS out of the box.

Source & Image Credit: Dave Lee / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals