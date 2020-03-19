New iPad Pro tablet shown off on video

The new iPad Pro range of tablets were made official yesterday and now Apple has released a promo video for the new tablets.

The video gives us a look at the design of the new iPad Pro and also the new Magic keyboard that Apple is releasing with the tablet.

The world’s most advanced mobile display. So fast most PC laptops can’t catch up. Pro cameras and LiDAR Scanner for game-changing AR experiences. And you can use it with touch, Apple Pencil, a keyboard, and now a trackpad.

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes 11 inches and 12.9 inches and it comes with the new Apple A12Z mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, it also comes with a 10 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 12 megapixel wide camera plus a LiDAR scanner.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 iPad Pro over at Apple at the link below, prices start at £769 for the 11 inch model and £969 for the 12.9 inch model.

Source Apple

