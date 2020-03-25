Whats new in iPadOS 13.4 (Video)

Apple released iPadOS 13.4 for the iPad and iOS 13.4 for the iPhone yesterday, we have already had a look at what is new in iOS 13.4 and now we get to have a look at some of the new features in iPadOS 13.4.

The iPadOS 13.4 software update comes with some features which are specific to the iPad and we get to have a look at these in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features in the iPadOS 13.4 software update, this includes improved support for mouse and trackpads.

There are also a range of other new features including nine new Memoji, some changes to the files app, also some visual changes to the mail app and more. The new iPadOS software is now available to download and you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

