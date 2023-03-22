What’s new in iOS 16.4 RC (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.4 RC or Release Candidate to developers, the software has also been made available to public beta testers as well. On top of that, they released iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate, watchOS 9.4 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.3 Release Candidate, and a new RC of tvOS and HomePodOS.

Assuming that no issues are found in the iOS 16.4 Release Candidate, then this should be the final version of the software that Apple releases to everyone. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new iOS 16,4 RC in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, you can see the full release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.4 to everyone next week along with iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, tvOS 16.4, and HomePodOS 16.4. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





