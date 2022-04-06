What’s new in iOS 15.5 beta 1 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas, this includes iOS 15.5 beta 1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 for the iPad, and watchOS 8.6 beta 1 for the Apple Watch.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the iOS 15.5 beta 1 for the iPhone, let us find out what is coming in this new update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this new iOS 15.5 software update. This update includes a modem update and there is a change in messages from Apple Pay to Apple Cash for when you send money to someone.

There is also references to Apple Classical which is a new classical music service that Apple will be launching in the future, plus a range of other new features.

The new iOS 15.5 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta for the software sometime soon.

As yet we do not have any details on when Apple will release their new iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6 software updates. As this is the first beta of the software it will be some time before the final version is released, it is possible that it could be released at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on the 6th of June.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

