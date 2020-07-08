Whats new in iOS 14 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14 beta 2 and we just saw a speed test video of the latest beta, now we have another video and this one gives us a look at what is new in the software.

The video below from Zollotech shows us the changes and latest features that have been included in the second beta of iOS 14.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

The new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are expected to be released some time in September or October at the same time as the iPhone 12 handsets. We are expecting to see a number of different betas before the final software is released.

The iOS 14 beta 2 and iPadOS 14 beta 2 have only been released to developers at the moment, they are also expected to be released to Public Beta Testers some time soon.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

