iOS 14 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.5.1 speed test (Video)

Apple has just released iOS 14 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 beta 2 for the iPad and now we have a speed test of iOS 14 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.5.1.

The video below compares iOS 14 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.5.1, on a number of devices, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:11, iPhone 6S 07:30, iPhone 7 14:03, iPhone 8 20: 14 and the iPhone XR at 26:46.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in this new beta in either the boot up times or the various apps.

This may change by the time the final version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is released, there will be many more beta releases before then. The are expecting the final version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 some time in September or October along with the new iPhone 12.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

