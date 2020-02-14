Whats inside the new Motorola Razr folding smartphone (Video)

Samsung launched its new folding smartphone this week the Galaxy Z Flip and now we get tom find out what is inside another folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr.

We recently saw a durability test video for the new Motorola Razr and now we get to find out how the device is constructed in a new video from iFixit.

When iFixit takes a device apart it gives it a repairability score which determines who easy or difficulty the device is to repair. 1 means the device is very difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair.

The Motorola Razr only managed a score of 1 out of 10, this mean it i very hard to repair and repairs should only be attempted on the device by a professional.

Source iFixit

