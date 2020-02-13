Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off on (Video)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s new folding smartphone launched on Tuesday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we recently saw a video of the handset and now we have another one.

The latest video is a hands on video from Unbox Therapy and it gives us a look at the design of Samsung’s new folding smartphone.

What do you guys think? Is this new folding Samsung smartphone worth the $1400, it costs the same as the top Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which one would you choose? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

