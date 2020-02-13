Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off on (Video)

Samsung’s new folding smartphone launched on Tuesday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we recently saw a video of the handset and now we have another one.

The latest video is a hands on video from Unbox Therapy and it gives us a look at the design of Samsung’s new folding smartphone.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What do you guys think? Is this new folding Samsung smartphone worth the $1400, it costs the same as the top Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which one would you choose? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals