Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off on (Video)

Samsung’s new folding smartphone launched on Tuesday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we recently saw a video of the handset and now we have another one.
The latest video is a hands on video from Unbox Therapy and it gives us a look at the design of Samsung’s new folding smartphone.
What do you guys think? Is this new folding Samsung smartphone worth the $1400, it costs the same as the top Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which one would you choose? Leave a comment below and let us know.
Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy